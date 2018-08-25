NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the

valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to near 80 in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid

60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sultry with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

350 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

in the Black River valley. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

