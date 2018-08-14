NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
773 FPUS51 KBUF 141359
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
NYZ001-142115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then
becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ010-142115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, then
becoming partly sunny late. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ002-142115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms late this
morning, then showers likely early this afternoon. Becoming partly
sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ011-142115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms late this
morning, then showers likely early this afternoon. A chance of
showers late. Locally heavy rainfall possible through early
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ085-142115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely late this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s
inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ012-142115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms late this
morning, then showers likely early this afternoon. A chance of
showers late. Locally heavy rainfall possible through early
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ019-142115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to
the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around
70 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ020-142115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ021-142115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through
early afternoon, then showers likely late. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid
70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning, otherwise partly
sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ013-142115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through
early afternoon, then showers likely late. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from
around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ014-142115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ003-142115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms late this
morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ004-142115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10
mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ005-142115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely late this morning, then showers with
a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy
with lows in the upper 60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ006-142115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely late this morning, then showers with
a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog
developing. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly
sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy
with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ007-142115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely late this morning, then showers with
a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog
developing. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny
in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ008-142115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
959 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely late this morning, then showers with
a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Muggy with
lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny
in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Hitchcock/JJR/Smith/TMA
