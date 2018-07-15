NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light west
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows around 70. Light south
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the
upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly sunny
late. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the
upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly
cloudy late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s
on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging
from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland.
Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with
highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 90 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging
from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s
inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear, muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
643 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
