NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
654 FPUS51 KBUF 141728
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
NYZ001-142115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 80s inland. Light west winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ010-142115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the
mid 80s inland. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Muggy with lows around 70. Light south winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ002-142115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ011-142115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ085-142115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging
from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ012-142115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers and
thunderstorms likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ019-142115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to
the mid 80s inland. Light west winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging
from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake
Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ020-142115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers and
thunderstorms likely late. Highs in the mid 80s. Light west winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ021-142115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers and
thunderstorms likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light west
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ013-142115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers and
thunderstorms likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops
to around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ014-142115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers and
thunderstorms likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops
to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ003-142115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Muggy with lows around 70. Light southwest winds. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-142115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers and
thunderstorms likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light northwest
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows around
70. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ005-142115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
90s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ006-142115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
80s inland. Light west winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ007-142115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ008-142115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
128 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
