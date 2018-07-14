NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

_____

338 FPUS51 KBUF 140534

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

NYZ001-140900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ010-140900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows around 70. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ002-140900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ011-140900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ085-140900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to

around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ012-140900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to around

70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ019-140900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior

valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland.

Light west winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior

valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ020-140900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-140900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-140900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ014-140900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ003-140900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm with lows around 70. Light

southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ004-140900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light

southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ005-140900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm with lows around 70.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-140900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows ranging

from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. Light west winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ007-140900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with lows ranging

from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ008-140900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather