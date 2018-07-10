NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph
or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming north
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 mph
or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
north around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Near steady temperatures ranging
from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior
valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in
interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs ranging
from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 mph
or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Scattered showers late. Highs
ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph
or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid
80s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s
inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows
ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming
northeast. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across
the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance
of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
217 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance
of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
