NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper
50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior
valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior
valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around
60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill
to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
648 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Light
southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
