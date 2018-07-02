NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the

upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland.

Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny and sultry. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms east of Buffalo. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms east of Albion. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up

to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely east of Boston and

North Collins. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy

rainfall, and frequent lightning. Very warm with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Very

warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent

lightning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent

lightning. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and

frequent lightning. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Hot with highs

ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Hot with highs

ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the mid 90s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm

and muggy with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. East winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy

rainfall, and frequent lightning. Hot with highs ranging from the

upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent

lightning. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the

upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent

lightning. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely...

mainly over southern sections. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Hot with highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s

inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

239 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall,

and frequent lightning late. Hot with highs ranging from the lower

90s on the hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper

80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

