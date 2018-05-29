NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

651 FPUS51 KBUF 290750

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

NYZ001-292130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid

with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-292130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ002-292130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming east

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Very warm with lows ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid

with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ011-292130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warm with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ085-292130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs

ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Very warm with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ012-292130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ019-292130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs ranging from around

80 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ020-292130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from

around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-292130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ013-292130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-292130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ003-292130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ004-292130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ005-292130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

80s inland. Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ006-292130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ007-292130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper

70s to around 80. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ008-292130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

350 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

Church/Hitchcock

