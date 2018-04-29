NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers early, then snow showers with rain showers
likely late this morning. Rain showers likely early this afternoon,
then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers late. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late. Snow showers early, then snow
showers with rain showers likely through early afternoon. A chance
of rain showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow showers with rain
showers likely early this afternoon. A chance of rain showers late.
Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow showers with rain
showers likely early this afternoon. A chance of rain showers late.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late. Snow showers this morning, then
snow showers with rain showers likely early this afternoon. A chance
of rain showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with
highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow showers with a chance
of rain showers early this afternoon. A chance of rain showers late.
Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the upper
60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely with a
chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior
valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower
50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper
60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late. Snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers early this
afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of snow and
rain showers early this afternoon. A chance of rain showers late.
Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow showers with rain
showers likely early this afternoon. Rain showers likely late. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the upper
30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cold with highs ranging from the
mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow showers with rain
showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and not as cold with highs
ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow and rain showers early
this afternoon. Rain showers likely late. Snow accumulation around
an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging from
the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s
inland. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Additional snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with a chance of
rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from around
60 on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
636 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers through early afternoon, then snow
showers late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation
an inch or less. Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 40s
on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. A 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
