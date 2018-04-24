NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland.

South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Breezy with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the

mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early overnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops

to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops

to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Breezy with lows ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less, becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Breezy with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Breezy with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 60s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1030 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs ranging from around 50 on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

