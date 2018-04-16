NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 6:28 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018
425 FPUS51 KBUF 162225
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
NYZ001-170915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain early, then snow late this evening. Snow
and rain after midnight, then snow late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2
inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ010-170915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ002-170915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow through the early overnight, then snow with
a chance of rain showers late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30
mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ011-170915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain early, then snow from late evening on. Snow
accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ085-170915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches, greatest across higher
terrain. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or
less. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ012-170915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches, greatest across higher
terrain. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Additional
snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold with highs in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ019-170915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches, greatest across higher
terrain. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the
lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Windy, cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no additional
accumulation. Windy with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 30 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ020-170915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches, greatest across higher
terrain. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ021-170915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ013-170915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow early, then snow through the early
overnight. Snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation an inch or
less across higher terrain. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10
to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from
around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ014-170915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow this evening, then snow showers likely with
a chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow showers likely late.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on
the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening. Lows ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ003-170915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow through the early overnight, then snow and
rain showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy, cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ004-170915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain early, then rain with a chance of snow showers late
this evening. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight, then
snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cool with highs in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ005-170915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain early, then rain showers likely with a chance of
snow showers late this evening. A chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight, then snow showers likely late. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph this evening, becoming southwest. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ006-170915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain early, then rain and snow through the early
overnight. Snow and rain showers likely late. Snow accumulation an
inch or less across the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow
showers overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows ranging
from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of
rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to
the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain and snow likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ007-170915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain early, then rain and snow through the early
overnight. Snow with rain showers likely late. Snow accumulation an
inch or less across the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Windy, cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to
15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow
showers overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows ranging
from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold
with highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely overnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ008-170915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
625 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain early, then rain and snow through the early
overnight. Snow late. Snow accumulation an inch or less across higher
terrain. Lows ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow
showers overnight. Additional snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows
around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers with a chance of rain showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then snow likely with a chance of rain overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hitchcock
