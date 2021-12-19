NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021

838 FPUS51 KBGM 190836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-192100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 11 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ015-192100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ016-192100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly this morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ017-192100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 19.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ018-192100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 17.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ022-192100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ023-192100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ024-192100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ025-192100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ036-192100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ037-192100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ044-192100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 15.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ045-192100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ046-192100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ055-192100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ056-192100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ057-192100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ062-192100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

