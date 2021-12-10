NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021 _____ 532 FPUS51 KBGM 100836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-102100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ015-102100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ016-102100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ017-102100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ018-102100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ022-102100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Windy with lows around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ023-102100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ024-102100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ025-102100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ036-102100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ037-102100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ044-102100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ045-102100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ046-102100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ055-102100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ056-102100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ057-102100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ062-102100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. 