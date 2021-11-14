NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021 _____ 771 FPUS51 KBGM 140836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-142100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ015-142100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ016-142100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ017-142100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ018-142100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ022-142100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers this morning, then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ023-142100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ024-142100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ025-142100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ036-142100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ037-142100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ044-142100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ045-142100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ046-142100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ055-142100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ056-142100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ057-142100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ062-142100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$