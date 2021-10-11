NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-112000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ015-112000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ016-112000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ017-112000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ018-112000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ022-112000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ023-112000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ024-112000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ025-112000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ036-112000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ037-112000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ044-112000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ045-112000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ046-112000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ055-112000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ056-112000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ057-112000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ062-112000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

