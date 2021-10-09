NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

NYZ009-092000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ015-092000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ016-092000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ017-092000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ018-092000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ022-092000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ023-092000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ024-092000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ025-092000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ036-092000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ037-092000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ044-092000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ045-092000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ046-092000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ055-092000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ056-092000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ057-092000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ062-092000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

