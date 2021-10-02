NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

839 FPUS51 KBGM 020736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

