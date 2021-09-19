NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

NYZ009-192000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ015-192000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ016-192000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ017-192000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ018-192000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ022-192000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ023-192000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ024-192000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ025-192000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ036-192000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ037-192000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ044-192000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ045-192000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ046-192000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ055-192000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ056-192000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ057-192000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ062-192000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

