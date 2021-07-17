NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 16, 2021 _____ 577 FPUS51 KBGM 170736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-172000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ015-172000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ016-172000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ017-172000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ018-172000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ022-172000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ023-172000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ024-172000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ025-172000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ036-172000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ037-172000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ044-172000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ045-172000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ046-172000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ055-172000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ056-172000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ057-172000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ062-172000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather