NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

NYZ009-142000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ015-142000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ016-142000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ017-142000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ018-142000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ022-142000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ023-142000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ024-142000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ025-142000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ036-142000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ037-142000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ044-142000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ045-142000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ046-142000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ055-142000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ056-142000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ057-142000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ062-142000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

