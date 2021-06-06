NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

901 FPUS51 KBGM 061936

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-070800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ015-070800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ016-070800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ017-070800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ018-070800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-070800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-070800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-070800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ025-070800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-070800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ037-070800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ044-070800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ045-070800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ046-070800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-070800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ056-070800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-070800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-070800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather