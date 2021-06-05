NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021 _____ 321 FPUS51 KBGM 050736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-052000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ015-052000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ016-052000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ017-052000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ018-052000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ022-052000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ023-052000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ024-052000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ025-052000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ036-052000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ037-052000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ044-052000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ045-052000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ046-052000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ055-052000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ056-052000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ057-052000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ062-052000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. 