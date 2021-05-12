NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-122000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ015-122000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ016-122000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ017-122000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ018-122000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ022-122000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ023-122000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ024-122000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ025-122000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ036-122000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ037-122000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ044-122000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ045-122000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ046-122000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ055-122000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ056-122000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ057-122000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ062-122000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

