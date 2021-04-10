NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021 _____ 633 FPUS51 KBGM 100736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-102000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ015-102000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ016-102000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ017-102000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ018-102000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ022-102000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ023-102000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ024-102000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ025-102000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ036-102000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ037-102000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ044-102000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ045-102000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ046-102000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ055-102000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ056-102000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ057-102000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ062-102000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$