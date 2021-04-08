NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

