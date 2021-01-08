NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

