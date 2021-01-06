NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 _____ 097 FPUS51 KBGM 060836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-062100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ015-062100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight chance of freezing drizzle. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ016-062100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight chance of freezing drizzle. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ017-062100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ018-062100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ022-062100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ023-062100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ024-062100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ025-062100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ036-062100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ037-062100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ044-062100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ045-062100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ046-062100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ055-062100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ056-062100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ057-062100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ062-062100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$