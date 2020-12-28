NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020

791 FPUS51 KBGM 280836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

NYZ009-282100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 15 to 21. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 15 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-282100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers

likely, mainly this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-282100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely with a slight chance of freezing rain

this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ017-282100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers

likely, mainly this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-282100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers

likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then a

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ022-282100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ023-282100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers

likely, mainly this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-282100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers

likely, mainly this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ025-282100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers

likely, mainly this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-282100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers

likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-282100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers

likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ044-282100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-282100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ046-282100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-282100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a slight chance of

rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ056-282100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a slight chance of

rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ057-282100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ062-282100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

