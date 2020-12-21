NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 21.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

