NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

NYZ009-222100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then

rain likely with a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ015-222100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of

snow and freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ016-222100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ017-222100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ018-222100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow this morning, then

rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ022-222100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM

EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain likely. Snow likely this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ023-222100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and freezing rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ024-222100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then rain and freezing rain likely this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ025-222100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain, freezing rain likely

with a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ036-222100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then rain and

snow likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers

in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ037-222100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance

of snow. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ044-222100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ045-222100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely. Rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers

in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ046-222100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ055-222100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and freezing rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ056-222100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain likely, a chance of

freezing rain and snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ057-222100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of

rain, snow with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers

in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ062-222100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

