NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020

495 FPUS51 KBGM 040736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

NYZ009-042000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ015-042000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ016-042000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ017-042000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ018-042000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ022-042000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ023-042000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ024-042000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ025-042000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ036-042000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ037-042000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ044-042000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ045-042000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ046-042000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ055-042000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ056-042000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ057-042000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ062-042000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

