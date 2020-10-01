NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

