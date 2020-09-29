NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020

213 FPUS51 KBGM 290736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-292000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ015-292000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ016-292000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ017-292000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ018-292000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ022-292000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ023-292000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ024-292000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ025-292000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ036-292000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ037-292000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ044-292000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ045-292000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ046-292000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then rain with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ055-292000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ056-292000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ057-292000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then rain

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ062-292000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

