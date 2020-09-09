NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

NYZ009-092000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ015-092000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ016-092000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ017-092000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ018-092000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ022-092000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ023-092000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ024-092000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ025-092000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ036-092000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ037-092000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ044-092000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ045-092000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ046-092000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ055-092000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ056-092000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ057-092000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ062-092000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

