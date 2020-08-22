NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
NYZ009-222000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ015-222000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ016-222000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ017-222000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ018-222000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ022-222000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ023-222000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ024-222000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ025-222000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ036-222000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ037-222000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-222000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ045-222000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ046-222000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ055-222000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ056-222000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ057-222000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ062-222000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
