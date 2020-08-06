NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020
_____
598 FPUS51 KBGM 060736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-062000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ015-062000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ016-062000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ017-062000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ018-062000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ022-062000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ023-062000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ024-062000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ025-062000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ036-062000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ037-062000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ044-062000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ045-062000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ046-062000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ055-062000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ056-062000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ057-062000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-062000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather