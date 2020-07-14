NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
NYZ009-142000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ015-142000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ016-142000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ017-142000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ018-142000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ022-142000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ023-142000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ024-142000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ025-142000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ036-142000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ037-142000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ044-142000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ045-142000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ046-142000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ055-142000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ056-142000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ057-142000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ062-142000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
