NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

NYZ009-172000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ015-172000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ016-172000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ017-172000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ018-172000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ022-172000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ023-172000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ024-172000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ025-172000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ036-172000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ037-172000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ044-172000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ045-172000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ046-172000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ055-172000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ056-172000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ057-172000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ062-172000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

