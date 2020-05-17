NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
NYZ009-172000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ015-172000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ016-172000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ017-172000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ018-172000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ022-172000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ023-172000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ024-172000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ025-172000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ036-172000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ037-172000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ044-172000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ045-172000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ046-172000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ055-172000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ056-172000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around
50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ057-172000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ062-172000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
935 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
