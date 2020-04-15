NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers with a chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with a chance of
rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with a chance of
rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers with rain showers likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with a chance of
rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
