NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020

_____

343 FPUS51 KBGM 290736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-292000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ015-292000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ016-292000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ017-292000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ018-292000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ022-292000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ023-292000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ024-292000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ025-292000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ036-292000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ037-292000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ044-292000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ045-292000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ046-292000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ055-292000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ056-292000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ057-292000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ062-292000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

_____

