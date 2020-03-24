NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2020

437 FPUS51 KBGM 240736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-242000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ015-242000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ016-242000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

NYZ017-242000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ018-242000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ022-242000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ023-242000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ024-242000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow or sleet in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ025-242000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ036-242000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ037-242000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ044-242000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ045-242000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ046-242000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ055-242000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ056-242000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ057-242000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

rain. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ062-242000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

