NYZ009-202000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ015-202000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ016-202000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ017-202000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ018-202000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ022-202000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ023-202000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ024-202000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ025-202000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy

with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ036-202000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ037-202000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ044-202000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ045-202000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ046-202000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ055-202000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ056-202000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ057-202000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ062-202000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

411 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

