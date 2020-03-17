NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

_____

780 FPUS51 KBGM 170736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-172000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Light rain and light snow this morning, then light rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow or sleet likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ015-172000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ016-172000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ017-172000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ018-172000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ022-172000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ023-172000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ024-172000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ025-172000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ036-172000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...A chance of light snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance

of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ037-172000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...A chance of light snow this morning. Light rain likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ044-172000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Light snow likely this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ045-172000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Light snow likely this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

light rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ046-172000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...A chance of light snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance

of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ055-172000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow this

morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ056-172000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow this

morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ057-172000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...A chance of light snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance

of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ062-172000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Light snow likely this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of light rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather