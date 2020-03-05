NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

_____

994 FPUS51 KBGM 050836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-052100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain

and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-052100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows around

20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-052100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ017-052100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-052100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-052100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO

20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-052100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO

20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-052100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows around

20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ025-052100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO

20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ036-052100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-052100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-052100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-052100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-052100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ055-052100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ056-052100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ057-052100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ062-052100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather