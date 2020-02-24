NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and
light snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers and freezing rain
likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain with a slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light rain likely with a chance of light snow in the
morning, then light rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Light rain likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, a slight chance of
light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Light rain likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Light
rain likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, light snow with a
slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light rain likely with a chance of light snow in the
morning, then light rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain with a slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light rain likely with a chance of light snow in the
morning, then light rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light rain likely with a chance of light snow in the
morning, then light rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain with a slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Light rain likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain, light
freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, a chance of freezing rain and
snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
