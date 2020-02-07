NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

287 FPUS51 KBGM 070836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

NYZ009-072100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 30. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ015-072100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Lows near 10. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ016-072100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times this morning. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the evening.

Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ017-072100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times this morning. Snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow,

mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches.

Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Brisk with lows around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ018-072100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ022-072100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain this morning, then snow

likely this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times this morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows near 10. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ023-072100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 10. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ024-072100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain this morning,

then snow likely this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Snow and sleet accumulation

of 6 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 10. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ025-072100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain this morning,

then snow this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times this morning. Snow and sleet accumulation of

8 to 12 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. A

chance of snow, mainly in the evening. Lows near 10. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ036-072100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sleet with a chance of freezing rain this morning. Snow.

Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow likely,

mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches.

Lows near 10. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ037-072100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sleet with a chance of freezing rain this morning. Snow.

Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows near 10. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 TO

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ044-072100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain this morning,

then snow this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times this morning. Snow and sleet accumulation of

6 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow

likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ045-072100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain this morning. Snow. Patchy

blowing snow this afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows near

10. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ046-072100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Rain, freezing rain and sleet this morning, then a

chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow this

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows near 10. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ055-072100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Precipitation may be

heavy at times this morning. Snow and sleet accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 10. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ056-072100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain, sleet with a chance of freezing rain this morning.

Snow. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows near

10. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 10. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ057-072100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then snow with a chance of freezing rain

this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Precipitation

may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery with highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. A

chance of snow, mainly in the evening. Lows near 10. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ062-072100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. A chance of snow and freezing rain this afternoon.

Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery with highs around

40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 15. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

