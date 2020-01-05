NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

