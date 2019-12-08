NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019
_____
744 FPUS51 KBGM 080836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-082100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ015-082100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ016-082100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,
decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ017-082100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 30s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ018-082100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ022-082100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ023-082100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Blustery
with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ024-082100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ025-082100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ036-082100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ037-082100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ044-082100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ045-082100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ046-082100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ055-082100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ056-082100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ057-082100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-082100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather