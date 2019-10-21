NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

NYZ009-212000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ015-212000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ016-212000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ017-212000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ018-212000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ022-212000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ023-212000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ024-212000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ025-212000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ036-212000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ037-212000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ044-212000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ045-212000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ046-212000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ055-212000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ056-212000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ057-212000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-212000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

